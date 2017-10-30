Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 31st 2017

Clue Solution
Source of light ILLUMINATION
Ordinary HUMDRUM
Manufactures MAKES
Financial institution BANK
Mild or kindly GENTLE
Stationery item PAPER
Hand tool TROWEL
Makes mistakes ERRS
Compass point NORTH
Disclose DIVULGE
Withdraw in haste BEATARETREAT
Large wading bird FLAMINGO
Smug smile SMIRK
Small garden ornament GNOME
Stutter STAMMER
German wine HOCK
Resident INHABITANT
Evaluation, estimation ASSESSMENT
Close friend PAL
Congeal GEL
Exciting book or film THRILLER
Object of petty personal dislike PETHATE
Decorate ADORN
Egg-shaped OVATE
Regrets RUES