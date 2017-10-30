Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Source of light
|ILLUMINATION
|Ordinary
|HUMDRUM
|Manufactures
|MAKES
|Financial institution
|BANK
|Mild or kindly
|GENTLE
|Stationery item
|PAPER
|Hand tool
|TROWEL
|Makes mistakes
|ERRS
|Compass point
|NORTH
|Disclose
|DIVULGE
|Withdraw in haste
|BEATARETREAT
|Large wading bird
|FLAMINGO
|Smug smile
|SMIRK
|Small garden ornament
|GNOME
|Stutter
|STAMMER
|German wine
|HOCK
|Resident
|INHABITANT
|Evaluation, estimation
|ASSESSMENT
|Close friend
|PAL
|Congeal
|GEL
|Exciting book or film
|THRILLER
|Object of petty personal dislike
|PETHATE
|Decorate
|ADORN
|Egg-shaped
|OVATE
|Regrets
|RUES