Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Easily ATACANTER
Cooked animal flesh MEAT
Fabric MATERIAL
Modernise UPDATE
Female relatives AUNTS
Fall apart or decay CRUMBLE
Plaything TOY
Hide CONCEAL
Short saying MOTTO
Counting frame ABACUS
Tepid LUKEWARM
Sediment of wine LEES
Religious building CATHEDRAL
Hospital vehicle AMBULANCE
Extremely annoying MADDENING
Domesticates TAMES
Items used for eating CUTLERY
Informer or spy NARK
Epochs ERAS
Hurdles OBSTACLES
Take back REPOSSESS
Mountain pass COL
Drinking vessel TANKARD
Third Greek letter GAMMA
Food fish TUNA
Net MESH