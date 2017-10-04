Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Eat rapidly
|SCOFF
|Immediately
|RIGHTOFF
|Warehouse
|DEPOT
|One who carries a coffin
|PALLBEARER
|Profitable
|ECONOMIC
|Neat
|TIDY
|Pretend to sing
|MIME
|Matchless
|PEERLESS
|Tough, shrewd
|HARDHEADED
|Group of nine
|NONET
|Insinuation
|INNUENDO
|Prepared
|READY
|Failure
|FLOP
|Watch face
|DIAL
|Woolly mammal
|SHEEP
|Thing requiring little mental effort
|NOBRAINER
|Disturbance in a public place
|AFFRAY
|Forbidden
|TABOO
|Aboriginal instrument
|BOOMERANG
|Decorate (a cake)
|ICE
|Clean feathers
|PREEN
|Angora
|MOHAIR
|Soldier on guard
|SENTRY
|One who steals
|THIEF
|Assistant
|AIDE
|Curved roof
|DOME