Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Eat rapidly SCOFF
Immediately RIGHTOFF
Warehouse DEPOT
One who carries a coffin PALLBEARER
Profitable ECONOMIC
Neat TIDY
Pretend to sing MIME
Matchless PEERLESS
Tough, shrewd HARDHEADED
Group of nine NONET
Insinuation INNUENDO
Prepared READY
Failure FLOP
Watch face DIAL
Woolly mammal SHEEP
Thing requiring little mental effort NOBRAINER
Disturbance in a public place AFFRAY
Forbidden TABOO
Aboriginal instrument BOOMERANG
Decorate (a cake) ICE
Clean feathers PREEN
Angora MOHAIR
Soldier on guard SENTRY
One who steals THIEF
Assistant AIDE
Curved roof DOME