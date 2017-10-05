Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Large newspaper
|BROADSHEET
|Difficult to catch
|ELUSIVE
|Ambition
|DRIVE
|Closed
|SHUT
|Gaelic
|ERSE
|Pitch
|TAR
|Somewhat
|RATHER
|Large blunt needle
|BODKIN
|Journey or excursion
|TRIP
|Kitchen cabinet
|UNIT
|Cake decoration
|ICING
|Fabric type
|TAFFETA
|Carries from one place to another
|TRANSPORTS
|Bunch of flowers
|BOUQUET
|Of the ears
|OTIC
|Doleful
|DREARY
|Small nocturnal mammal
|HEDGEHOG
|Expel from a property
|EVICT
|Cheese on toast?
|WELSHRABBIT
|Damage from ordinary use
|WEARANDTEAR
|Seven-sided figure
|HEPTAGON
|Boarding place for dogs
|KENNELS
|Main circus tent
|BIGTOP
|Winter sportsman
|SKIER
|Way off
|AFAR