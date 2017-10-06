Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Long or tall and thin SPINDLY
Group of witches COVEN
Raise ELEVATE
Cheerful and lively CHIRPY
Postage sticker STAMP
Deceased DEAD
Hug EMBRACE
Dread FEAR
Jet of fire FLAME
Towards or on land ASHORE
Large ape GORILLA
Act of God FLOOD
Courtesy POLITENESS
Month NOVEMBER
Plenty LOTS
The two BOTH
Rip TEAR
Inexpensive CHEAP
Fruit dessert PEACHMELBA
Take action on DEALWITH
Fifty per cent HALF
Space ROOM
Duty list ROTA