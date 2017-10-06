Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Long or tall and thin
|SPINDLY
|Group of witches
|COVEN
|Raise
|ELEVATE
|Cheerful and lively
|CHIRPY
|Postage sticker
|STAMP
|Deceased
|DEAD
|Hug
|EMBRACE
|Dread
|FEAR
|Jet of fire
|FLAME
|Towards or on land
|ASHORE
|Large ape
|GORILLA
|Act of God
|FLOOD
|Courtesy
|POLITENESS
|Month
|NOVEMBER
|Plenty
|LOTS
|The two
|BOTH
|Rip
|TEAR
|Inexpensive
|CHEAP
|Fruit dessert
|PEACHMELBA
|Take action on
|DEALWITH
|Fifty per cent
|HALF
|Space
|ROOM
|Duty list
|ROTA