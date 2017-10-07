Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Establish as genuine AUTHENTICATE
Vintage CLASSIC
Abrupt TERSE
Savant SAGE
Made hot HEATED
Cringe in fear COWER
Raid or incursion INROAD
Just, unbiased FAIR
Stratum LAYER
Under discussion ATISSUE
Art of making fireworks PYROTECHNICS
Unfamiliar person STRANGER
Untidy MESSY
Rod STICK
Disperse SCATTER
Celebrity STAR
Approachable ACCESSIBLE
Sensitivity TENDERNESS
Signal agreement NOD
That woman HER
Broadcast TRANSMIT
Continue or persevere CARRYON
Bet WAGER
Power or force MIGHT
Stringed toy YOYO