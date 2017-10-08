Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Area of sand on a shore BEACH
Prevent the growth of STUNT
Hospital worker NURSE
Of water AQUATIC
Firebug ARSONIST
Nought ZERO
Toil LABOUR
Lacking interest DULL
Snowstorm with high winds BLIZZARD
Evident OBVIOUS
Clumsy, incompetent INEPT
Strangely ODDLY
Concur AGREE
Noblemen EARLS
Sharply outlined CLEANCUT
Therefore THUS
Chatters NATTERS
Unnecessary, unwarranted UNCALLEDFOR
Round-up rope LASSO
Oblige, do a favour for ACCOMMODATE
Brilliant, amazing DAZZLING
Precious BELOVED
Explosion BLAST
Sharp mountain ridge ARETE
Hair from sheep WOOL