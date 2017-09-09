Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Large sofa CHESTERFIELD
Dessert course of a meal PUDDING
Wireless RADIO
Golf club IRON
Fail to remember FORGET
Drag along the ground TRAIL
Place inside INSERT
Male monarch KING
Conjunction UNION
Repel REPULSE
Complete discretion or authority CARTEBLANCHE
Useless person or thing DEADLOSS
Undress STRIP
Boasts BRAGS
Extreme bitterness or malice VITRIOL
Lost blood BLED
Impulsive, fickle CAPRICIOUS
Foreign language PORTUGUESE
Human creativity ART
Trivial and harmless lie FIB
Situation where traffic is not moving GRIDLOCK
Group of three TRINITY
Snatches GRABS
Utter words SPEAK
Mosque prayer leader IMAM