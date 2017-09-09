Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Large sofa
|CHESTERFIELD
|Dessert course of a meal
|PUDDING
|Wireless
|RADIO
|Golf club
|IRON
|Fail to remember
|FORGET
|Drag along the ground
|TRAIL
|Place inside
|INSERT
|Male monarch
|KING
|Conjunction
|UNION
|Repel
|REPULSE
|Complete discretion or authority
|CARTEBLANCHE
|Useless person or thing
|DEADLOSS
|Undress
|STRIP
|Boasts
|BRAGS
|Extreme bitterness or malice
|VITRIOL
|Lost blood
|BLED
|Impulsive, fickle
|CAPRICIOUS
|Foreign language
|PORTUGUESE
|Human creativity
|ART
|Trivial and harmless lie
|FIB
|Situation where traffic is not moving
|GRIDLOCK
|Group of three
|TRINITY
|Snatches
|GRABS
|Utter words
|SPEAK
|Mosque prayer leader
|IMAM