Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 12th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Illiberal
|NARROWMINDED
|Bobbing songbird
|WAGTAIL
|Musical instrument
|PIANO
|Not any
|NONE
|Decipher
|DECODE
|Bury
|INTER
|Natural aptitude or skill
|TALENT
|Desire to scratch
|ITCH
|General attitude to life
|OUTLOOK
|Minor offence or transgression
|MISDEMEANOUR
|Fresh and unusual
|ORIGINAL
|Neighbourhood pub
|LOCAL
|Little
|SMALL
|Photographer
|SNAPPER
|Second Greek letter
|BETA
|Occasionally
|NOWANDTHEN
|Early bicycle
|BONESHAKER
|Precipitation form
|DEW
|Traditional
|ORTHODOX
|Comprise
|INCLUDE
|Punctuation mark
|COMMA
|Book containing maps
|ATLAS
|Slender
|SLIM