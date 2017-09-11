Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Illiberal NARROWMINDED
Bobbing songbird WAGTAIL
Musical instrument PIANO
Not any NONE
Decipher DECODE
Bury INTER
Natural aptitude or skill TALENT
Desire to scratch ITCH
General attitude to life OUTLOOK
Minor offence or transgression MISDEMEANOUR
Fresh and unusual ORIGINAL
Neighbourhood pub LOCAL
Little SMALL
Photographer SNAPPER
Second Greek letter BETA
Occasionally NOWANDTHEN
Early bicycle BONESHAKER
Precipitation form DEW
Traditional ORTHODOX
Comprise INCLUDE
Punctuation mark COMMA
Book containing maps ATLAS
Slender SLIM