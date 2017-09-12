Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Progeny OFFSPRING
Norse god ODIN
Kitchen item TEATOWEL
Gentle wind BREEZE
Slightly drunk TIPSY
Army officer GENERAL
Hit lightly PAT
Listening carefully ALLEARS
Run not scored from the bat, in cricket EXTRA
Seem APPEAR
Fearless INTREPID
Gifts to the poor ALMS
Writing LETTERING
Hidden explosive device BOOBYTRAP
Fruit PINEAPPLE
Destined FATED
Vivid orange-red colour SCARLET
Tumult RIOT
Christmas NOEL
Fraternal BROTHERLY
Golf term ALBATROSS
Domestic fuel GAS
Thrive, be successful PROSPER
Weighed down LADEN
Leg part KNEE
Rough particle of sand GRIT