Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Film script SCREENPLAY
Favourable opportunity OPENING
Over ABOVE
Hairless BALD
Fever AGUE
Sound of annoyance TUT
Breathe out EXHALE
Rural RUSTIC
Steal from ROB
Pile HEAP
Opera song ARIA
Rub hard SCRUB
Showing promise or potential BUDDING
Writing materials STATIONERY
Quietness and secrecy STEALTH
Wet weather RAIN
Employ ENGAGE
Discontinue gradually PHASEOUT
Concerning ABOUT
Cheat, betray DOUBLECROSS
Underwater bomb DEPTHCHARGE
Set of letters ALPHABET
Fill with fear TERRIFY
Tropical giant grass BAMBOO
Charred BURNT
Verge EDGE