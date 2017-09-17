Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Tennis surface GRASS
Freight CARGO
Snapshot PHOTO
Habitual way of thinking MINDSET
Fidgety RESTLESS
Mend with stitches DARN
Paint applied as a base PRIMER
Bird type CUCKOO
Guessing game ISPY
Rabble RIFFRAFF
Bother TROUBLE
Lasses GIRLS
Horizontal LEVEL
Strong unpleasant smell STINK
Family ancestry ROOTS
Burn without flame SMOULDER
Skin problem ACNE
Protective item GASMASK
Right, suitable APPROPRIATE
Entertain AMUSE
Distant and cold in manner STANDOFFISH
Tea party BUNFIGHT
Collapse inwards IMPLODE
Frogman DIVER
Pinafore APRON
Woodwind instrument OBOE