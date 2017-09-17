Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Tennis surface
|GRASS
|Freight
|CARGO
|Snapshot
|PHOTO
|Habitual way of thinking
|MINDSET
|Fidgety
|RESTLESS
|Mend with stitches
|DARN
|Paint applied as a base
|PRIMER
|Bird type
|CUCKOO
|Guessing game
|ISPY
|Rabble
|RIFFRAFF
|Bother
|TROUBLE
|Lasses
|GIRLS
|Horizontal
|LEVEL
|Strong unpleasant smell
|STINK
|Family ancestry
|ROOTS
|Burn without flame
|SMOULDER
|Skin problem
|ACNE
|Protective item
|GASMASK
|Right, suitable
|APPROPRIATE
|Entertain
|AMUSE
|Distant and cold in manner
|STANDOFFISH
|Tea party
|BUNFIGHT
|Collapse inwards
|IMPLODE
|Frogman
|DIVER
|Pinafore
|APRON
|Woodwind instrument
|OBOE