Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 19th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Expert marksman SHARPSHOOTER
Assembly of people for discussion MEETING
Army colour KHAKI
Knowledge test QUIZ
Middle Eastern language ARABIC
Accomplish ATTAIN
Stern, or unpleasant GRIM
Throw out of school EXPEL
Swagger BRAVADO
Outdoor garment DONKEYJACKET
Cosmetic surgery FACELIFT
Cleave SPLIT
Leg part THIGH
Practice of preparing and heating food COOKERY
Sixth Greek letter ZETA
Musical note value SEMIQUAVER
Inconvenience, mild pain DISCOMFORT
Flipper FIN
Curve ARC
Buildings for soldiers BARRACKS
Consider unpleasant or disagreeable DISLIKE
Does as told OBEYS
Artificial waterway CANAL
Rugby forward PROP