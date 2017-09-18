Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Expert marksman
|SHARPSHOOTER
|Assembly of people for discussion
|MEETING
|Army colour
|KHAKI
|Knowledge test
|QUIZ
|Middle Eastern language
|ARABIC
|Accomplish
|ATTAIN
|Stern, or unpleasant
|GRIM
|Throw out of school
|EXPEL
|Swagger
|BRAVADO
|Outdoor garment
|DONKEYJACKET
|Cosmetic surgery
|FACELIFT
|Cleave
|SPLIT
|Leg part
|THIGH
|Practice of preparing and heating food
|COOKERY
|Sixth Greek letter
|ZETA
|Musical note value
|SEMIQUAVER
|Inconvenience, mild pain
|DISCOMFORT
|Flipper
|FIN
|Curve
|ARC
|Buildings for soldiers
|BARRACKS
|Consider unpleasant or disagreeable
|DISLIKE
|Does as told
|OBEYS
|Artificial waterway
|CANAL
|Rugby forward
|PROP