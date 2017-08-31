Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Form of industrial action
|WORKTORULE
|Fix up
|ARRANGE
|Unwarranted
|UNDUE
|Rapid surprise attack
|RAID
|Very keen
|AVID
|Organ of sight
|EYE
|Area
|REGION
|Fitting
|PROPER
|Word indication a direct quotation
|SIC
|Flank
|SIDE
|Worry
|FRET
|Made mistakes
|ERRED
|Confidential
|PRIVATE
|Stands for
|REPRESENTS
|Cautionary advice
|WARNING
|Bombast
|RANT
|Dozen
|TWELVE
|Ball game
|ROUNDERS
|Stylist
|HAIRDRESSER
|Famous people
|CELEBRITIES
|Think carefully about
|CONSIDER
|Maybe
|PERHAPS
|Takes on
|ADOPTS
|Slice meat
|CARVE