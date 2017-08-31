Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Form of industrial action WORKTORULE
Fix up ARRANGE
Unwarranted UNDUE
Rapid surprise attack RAID
Very keen AVID
Organ of sight EYE
Area REGION
Fitting PROPER
Word indication a direct quotation SIC
Flank SIDE
Worry FRET
Made mistakes ERRED
Confidential PRIVATE
Stands for REPRESENTS
Cautionary advice WARNING
Bombast RANT
Dozen TWELVE
Ball game ROUNDERS
Stylist HAIRDRESSER
Famous people CELEBRITIES
Think carefully about CONSIDER
Maybe PERHAPS
Takes on ADOPTS
Slice meat CARVE