Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 20th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Recently married people NEWLYWEDS
Yes votes AYES
Blood feud VENDETTA
Serious epidemic PLAGUE
Surpass EXCEL
Musical instrument PICCOLO
Container CAN
Fundamental RADICAL
Picture puzzle REBUS
Garment type ONESIE
Slingshot CATAPULT
Organ of flight WING
Festive or merry occasion BEANFEAST
Soft fruit RASPBERRY
Laws relating to crime and punishment PENALCODE
Edges of a roof EAVES
Wool fat LANOLIN
Shed tears WEEP
Import tax DUTY
Pompous, blustering BOMBASTIC
Racing sledge BOBSLEIGH
Close friend PAL
Lightweight anorak CAGOULE
Short letters NOTES
Sheet of glass PANE
Daybreak DAWN