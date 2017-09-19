Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Recently married people
|NEWLYWEDS
|Yes votes
|AYES
|Blood feud
|VENDETTA
|Serious epidemic
|PLAGUE
|Surpass
|EXCEL
|Musical instrument
|PICCOLO
|Container
|CAN
|Fundamental
|RADICAL
|Picture puzzle
|REBUS
|Garment type
|ONESIE
|Slingshot
|CATAPULT
|Organ of flight
|WING
|Festive or merry occasion
|BEANFEAST
|Soft fruit
|RASPBERRY
|Laws relating to crime and punishment
|PENALCODE
|Edges of a roof
|EAVES
|Wool fat
|LANOLIN
|Shed tears
|WEEP
|Import tax
|DUTY
|Pompous, blustering
|BOMBASTIC
|Racing sledge
|BOBSLEIGH
|Close friend
|PAL
|Lightweight anorak
|CAGOULE
|Short letters
|NOTES
|Sheet of glass
|PANE
|Daybreak
|DAWN