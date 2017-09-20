Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Thin and puny WEEDY
Short pause for rest BREATHER
Bellybutton NAVEL
Conform TOETHELINE
Tending to squander WASTEFUL
Discharge EMIT
Way of walking or running GAIT
Keen or penetrating (perception) INCISIVE
Blowfly BLUEBOTTLE
Wooden shoe SABOT
Politeness COURTESY
Garret ATTIC
Glass opening in a wall WINDOW
Composition for two DUET
Worry FRET
Weekly pay WAGES
Armour of interlinked metal rings CHAINMAIL
Nab ARREST
Defeated competitor LOSER
Hard-working ASSIDUOUS
Vaselike vessel URN
Tablets PILLS
Return GOBACK
Originating in a foreign country EXOTIC
Make or become less ABATE
Chuck TOSS
Compass point EAST