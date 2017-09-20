Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Thin and puny
|WEEDY
|Short pause for rest
|BREATHER
|Bellybutton
|NAVEL
|Conform
|TOETHELINE
|Tending to squander
|WASTEFUL
|Discharge
|EMIT
|Way of walking or running
|GAIT
|Keen or penetrating (perception)
|INCISIVE
|Blowfly
|BLUEBOTTLE
|Wooden shoe
|SABOT
|Politeness
|COURTESY
|Garret
|ATTIC
|Glass opening in a wall
|WINDOW
|Composition for two
|DUET
|Worry
|FRET
|Weekly pay
|WAGES
|Armour of interlinked metal rings
|CHAINMAIL
|Nab
|ARREST
|Defeated competitor
|LOSER
|Hard-working
|ASSIDUOUS
|Vaselike vessel
|URN
|Tablets
|PILLS
|Return
|GOBACK
|Originating in a foreign country
|EXOTIC
|Make or become less
|ABATE
|Chuck
|TOSS
|Compass point
|EAST