Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Meeting place RENDEZVOUS
Acumen INSIGHT
Indian instrument SITAR
Ballet skirt TUTU
Code word for E ECHO
Surface of the thighs when sitting LAP
Minor earthquake TREMOR
Hidden gunman SNIPER
Regret RUE
Decoy LURE
Needlecase ETUI
Archery missile ARROW
Very many UMPTEEN
Torture instrument IRONMAIDEN
Flower-shaped badge ROSETTE
Finds fault continually NAGS
Tempt ENTICE
British nobleman VISCOUNT
Up to the time of UNTIL
Tyrannical DICTATORIAL
Dimensions, size PROPORTIONS
Immediate second innings in cricket FOLLOWON
Decorative design PATTERN
Emotional shock TRAUMA
Mistake ERROR
Went fast SPED