Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 22nd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Meeting place
|RENDEZVOUS
|Acumen
|INSIGHT
|Indian instrument
|SITAR
|Ballet skirt
|TUTU
|Code word for E
|ECHO
|Surface of the thighs when sitting
|LAP
|Minor earthquake
|TREMOR
|Hidden gunman
|SNIPER
|Regret
|RUE
|Decoy
|LURE
|Needlecase
|ETUI
|Archery missile
|ARROW
|Very many
|UMPTEEN
|Torture instrument
|IRONMAIDEN
|Flower-shaped badge
|ROSETTE
|Finds fault continually
|NAGS
|Tempt
|ENTICE
|British nobleman
|VISCOUNT
|Up to the time of
|UNTIL
|Tyrannical
|DICTATORIAL
|Dimensions, size
|PROPORTIONS
|Immediate second innings in cricket
|FOLLOWON
|Decorative design
|PATTERN
|Emotional shock
|TRAUMA
|Mistake
|ERROR
|Went fast
|SPED