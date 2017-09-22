Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Turfed out
|EJECTED
|Rush
|HURRY
|Watch carefully
|OBSERVE
|Snub
|REBUFF
|Shuteye
|SLEEP
|Loose flowing garment
|ROBE
|Light automatic rifle
|CARBINE
|Very small
|TINY
|Hold royal office
|REIGN
|Heart condition
|ANGINA
|Towed vehicle
|CARAVAN
|Engages in games
|PLAYS
|If nothing else
|ATLEAST
|Rejoicing and celebration
|JUBILATION
|Mercy, leniency
|CLEMENCY
|Jealousy
|ENVY
|Ridge of drifted sand
|DUNE
|Married German title
|FRAU
|Zealously fanatic
|RABID
|Man-made material
|FIBREGLASS
|Stadium
|ARENA
|Traitor
|RENEGADE
|Strong wind
|GALE
|No votes
|NAYS
|Linger
|WAIT