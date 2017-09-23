Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Question aggressively CROSSEXAMINE
Recognise, distinguish PICKOUT
Greek letter OMEGA
Ruffian, lout THUG
Faulty snooker stroke MISCUE
Criminal organisation MAFIA
Keep quiet or unseen LIELOW
Part of speech VERB
Brazilian dance SAMBA
Blissful state NIRVANA
Binoculars FIELDGLASSES
Bring to an end CONCLUDE
With reference to ASFOR
Egresses EXITS
Colourless pungent gas AMMONIA
Poker stake ANTE
System of free enterprise CAPITALISM
Canned food BAKEDBEANS
Face part JAW
Mingle, blend MIX
Deep open crack in a glacier CREVASSE
Mobile MOVABLE
Difficulties, disadvantages SNAGS
Tyre surface TREAD
Postal system MAIL