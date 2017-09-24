Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Visual representation
|IMAGE
|Javelin
|SPEAR
|Fresh or new
|NOVEL
|Craftsman
|ARTISAN
|Part of a parachute descent
|FREEFALL
|Destroy by fire
|BURN
|Cadaver
|CORPSE
|Piece of body art
|TATTOO
|Roman gown
|TOGA
|Persistent and determined
|STUBBORN
|Eight-sided figure
|OCTAGON
|Scope
|RANGE
|Entice
|TEMPT
|Film
|MOVIE
|Aquatic pet
|GOLDFISH
|Sympathy
|PITY
|Assail
|ASSAULT
|Process of merging
|UNIFICATION
|Strong thick rope
|CABLE
|Without warning
|UNANNOUNCED
|International meeting of Scouts
|JAMBOREE
|Meeting for boat races
|REGATTA
|Sharp tingling pain
|STING
|Confess, admit
|OWNUP
|Elderly
|AGED