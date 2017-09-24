Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Visual representation IMAGE
Javelin SPEAR
Fresh or new NOVEL
Craftsman ARTISAN
Part of a parachute descent FREEFALL
Destroy by fire BURN
Cadaver CORPSE
Piece of body art TATTOO
Roman gown TOGA
Persistent and determined STUBBORN
Eight-sided figure OCTAGON
Scope RANGE
Entice TEMPT
Film MOVIE
Aquatic pet GOLDFISH
Sympathy PITY
Assail ASSAULT
Process of merging UNIFICATION
Strong thick rope CABLE
Without warning UNANNOUNCED
International meeting of Scouts JAMBOREE
Meeting for boat races REGATTA
Sharp tingling pain STING
Confess, admit OWNUP
Elderly AGED