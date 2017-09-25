Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Small but fatal weakness ACHILLESHEEL
Doubting Thomas SCEPTIC
Liquid for drinking WATER
Breach in friendly relations RIFT
Against VERSUS
Arbour BOWER
Pleasantly sweet or well-matured MELLOW
Cot CRIB
Loop with a running knot NOOSE
Extreme greed AVARICE
Expert, proficient ACCOMPLISHED
In good spirits CHEERFUL
Flat dish PLATE
Long seat BENCH
Thick soup of clams or fish CHOWDER
Remainder REST
Variety ASSORTMENT
Thin dry biscuit CRISPBREAD
Farm animal COW
Animal doctor VET
Without a curve or bend STRAIGHT
Tedium BOREDOM
Diaper NAPPY
Something a person does regularly HABIT
Cry of pain OUCH