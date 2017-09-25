Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Small but fatal weakness
|ACHILLESHEEL
|Doubting Thomas
|SCEPTIC
|Liquid for drinking
|WATER
|Breach in friendly relations
|RIFT
|Against
|VERSUS
|Arbour
|BOWER
|Pleasantly sweet or well-matured
|MELLOW
|Cot
|CRIB
|Loop with a running knot
|NOOSE
|Extreme greed
|AVARICE
|Expert, proficient
|ACCOMPLISHED
|In good spirits
|CHEERFUL
|Flat dish
|PLATE
|Long seat
|BENCH
|Thick soup of clams or fish
|CHOWDER
|Remainder
|REST
|Variety
|ASSORTMENT
|Thin dry biscuit
|CRISPBREAD
|Farm animal
|COW
|Animal doctor
|VET
|Without a curve or bend
|STRAIGHT
|Tedium
|BOREDOM
|Diaper
|NAPPY
|Something a person does regularly
|HABIT
|Cry of pain
|OUCH