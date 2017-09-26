Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Handheld electrical device
|HAIRDRYER
|Sixty minutes
|HOUR
|Avoid humiliation
|SAVEFACE
|Deadly
|LETHAL
|Afterwards
|LATER
|Decorative flags and streamers
|BUNTING
|Sheltered part or side
|LEE
|Thing provided without charge
|FREEBIE
|Pigmeat
|BACON
|Respiratory disorder
|ASTHMA
|Punctuation mark
|FULLSTOP
|Similar (to)
|AKIN
|Flatfish
|LEMONSOLE
|Time a product stays fresh
|SHELFLIFE
|Captions
|SUBTITLES
|Church gangway
|AISLE
|Income
|REVENUE
|Log boat
|RAFT
|Every
|EACH
|Thumb a lift
|HITCHHIKE
|Problem page editor
|AGONYAUNT
|Insect type
|BEE
|Syrup-like medicine
|LINCTUS
|Jacket part
|LAPEL
|Solid block
|CUBE
|Too
|ALSO