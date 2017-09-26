Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Handheld electrical device HAIRDRYER
Sixty minutes HOUR
Avoid humiliation SAVEFACE
Deadly LETHAL
Afterwards LATER
Decorative flags and streamers BUNTING
Sheltered part or side LEE
Thing provided without charge FREEBIE
Pigmeat BACON
Respiratory disorder ASTHMA
Punctuation mark FULLSTOP
Similar (to) AKIN
Flatfish LEMONSOLE
Time a product stays fresh SHELFLIFE
Captions SUBTITLES
Church gangway AISLE
Income REVENUE
Log boat RAFT
Every EACH
Thumb a lift HITCHHIKE
Problem page editor AGONYAUNT
Insect type BEE
Syrup-like medicine LINCTUS
Jacket part LAPEL
Solid block CUBE
Too ALSO