Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Passing odour WHIFF
Strap worn in a car SEATBELT
Of an armada NAVAL
Salon worker BEAUTICIAN
Notice and remember REGISTER
Solely ONLY
Touch FEEL
Of the highest quality TOPNOTCH
Seize arbitrarily COMMANDEER
Wash out RINSE
Scalp problem DANDRUFF
Phantom GHOST
Cold season WINTER
Unwanted fat FLAB
Bill of fare MENU
Earthenware beer mug STEIN
Type of dynamite GELIGNITE
Miserly, mean STINGY
Rental contract LEASE
Harmony in opinion or feeling AGREEMENT
The self EGO
Rage ANGER
Outward appearance FACADE
Trustworthy HONEST
Relating to milk products DAIRY
Stupid DAFT
Wealthy RICH