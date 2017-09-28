Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Completely false story
|PACKOFLIES
|Menacing behaviour
|AGGRO
|Crease
|FOLD
|Warships of a nation
|NAVY
|Move to and fro against a surface
|RUB
|Picnic basket
|HAMPER
|Martial art
|KARATE
|Doze
|NAP
|Public school
|ETON
|Smile broadly
|GRIN
|Be alive
|EXIST
|Wash and iron
|LAUNDER
|Praiseworthy
|CREDITABLE
|Difficulty
|PROBLEM
|Applaud
|CLAP
|Severe or testing experience
|ORDEAL
|366 days
|LEAPYEAR
|Keen
|EAGER
|Tense ending to an episode of a serial
|CLIFFHANGER
|Book-keeping system
|DOUBLEENTRY
|Empty, abandoned
|DESERTED
|Curtail
|ABRIDGE
|Ornate chalice
|GOBLET
|Previous
|PRIOR
|Affected by local anaesthetic
|NUMB