Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Completely false story PACKOFLIES
Menacing behaviour AGGRO
Crease FOLD
Warships of a nation NAVY
Move to and fro against a surface RUB
Picnic basket HAMPER
Martial art KARATE
Doze NAP
Public school ETON
Smile broadly GRIN
Be alive EXIST
Wash and iron LAUNDER
Praiseworthy CREDITABLE
Difficulty PROBLEM
Applaud CLAP
Severe or testing experience ORDEAL
366 days LEAPYEAR
Keen EAGER
Tense ending to an episode of a serial CLIFFHANGER
Book-keeping system DOUBLEENTRY
Empty, abandoned DESERTED
Curtail ABRIDGE
Ornate chalice GOBLET
Previous PRIOR
Affected by local anaesthetic NUMB