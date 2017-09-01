Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Agreement, harmony CONCORD
Royal REGAL
Surpass ECLIPSE
Once more AFRESH
Month APRIL
Inter BURY
Expression of regret APOLOGY
Watch face DIAL
Judder SHAKE
Stir up INCITE
Passage of goods or people TRANSIT
Bedtime drink COCOA
Experience or endure UNDERGO
Job OCCUPATION
Crucial CRITICAL
Corrode RUST
Unable to hear DEAF
Hay bundle BALE
Permit ALLOW
Small quantity or amount SPRINKLING
More dreadful WORSE
Accidentally BYCHANCE
Pleasantly cold COOL
Sound a horn TOOT
Songbird WREN