Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Calm, pacify
|APPEASE
|Assess the nature or importance of
|WEIGHUP
|Learned person
|SAVANT
|Short-legged dog
|CORGI
|Friend
|MATE
|Nourish
|NURTURE
|Warm and well-protected
|SNUG
|Plot the course of
|CHART
|Base on which a statue stands
|PLINTH
|Disgraceful action
|SCANDAL
|Make amends
|ATONE
|Glazed currant bun
|TEACAKE
|Extraordinary, outstanding
|PHENOMENAL
|Pleasing or charming
|ENGAGING
|Potato
|SPUD
|Settee
|SOFA
|Valved brass instrument
|TUBA
|Swagger
|STRUT
|Toad type
|NATTERJACK
|Veracity
|TRUTH
|Engineer
|MECHANIC
|Greek letter
|IOTA
|Canvas shelter
|TENT
|Line in darts
|OCHE