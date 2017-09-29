Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Calm, pacify APPEASE
Assess the nature or importance of WEIGHUP
Learned person SAVANT
Short-legged dog CORGI
Friend MATE
Nourish NURTURE
Warm and well-protected SNUG
Plot the course of CHART
Base on which a statue stands PLINTH
Disgraceful action SCANDAL
Make amends ATONE
Glazed currant bun TEACAKE
Extraordinary, outstanding PHENOMENAL
Pleasing or charming ENGAGING
Potato SPUD
Settee SOFA
Valved brass instrument TUBA
Swagger STRUT
Toad type NATTERJACK
Veracity TRUTH
Engineer MECHANIC
Greek letter IOTA
Canvas shelter TENT
Line in darts OCHE