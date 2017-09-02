Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 3rd 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Oscar ACADEMYAWARD
Petty TRIVIAL
Proverb ADAGE
Enclosure with bars CAGE
Of or done by the mind MENTAL
Electricity supply POWER
Felt-tip pen with a broad tip MARKER
Themed website with chronological posts BLOG
Approaches NEARS
V-shaped stripe CHEVRON
Close observation SURVEILLANCE
Swing the lead MALINGER
Start BEGIN
Ride a bike CYCLE
Pullover SWEATER
Region AREA
Fastening ATTACHMENT
Failure to take proper care NEGLIGENCE
High hill TOR
Encountered MET
Permissive TOLERANT
Deep in thought PENSIVE
Sharp or caustic ACRID
Wobbly food JELLY
Adjoin ABUT