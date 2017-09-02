Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Oscar
|ACADEMYAWARD
|Petty
|TRIVIAL
|Proverb
|ADAGE
|Enclosure with bars
|CAGE
|Of or done by the mind
|MENTAL
|Electricity supply
|POWER
|Felt-tip pen with a broad tip
|MARKER
|Themed website with chronological posts
|BLOG
|Approaches
|NEARS
|V-shaped stripe
|CHEVRON
|Close observation
|SURVEILLANCE
|Swing the lead
|MALINGER
|Start
|BEGIN
|Ride a bike
|CYCLE
|Pullover
|SWEATER
|Region
|AREA
|Fastening
|ATTACHMENT
|Failure to take proper care
|NEGLIGENCE
|High hill
|TOR
|Encountered
|MET
|Permissive
|TOLERANT
|Deep in thought
|PENSIVE
|Sharp or caustic
|ACRID
|Wobbly food
|JELLY
|Adjoin
|ABUT