Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Thespian ACTOR
Baby bird CHICK
Overly fat OBESE
Italian wine CHIANTI
Not to mention LETALONE
Paws FEET
Parentless child ORPHAN
Conservative TORY
Military section DIVISION
Teach EDUCATE
Light wood BALSA
End of life DEATH
Tests taken at school EXAMS
Large strong box CHEST
On the other side of the page OVERLEAF
Head covering HAIR
Vanity CONCEIT
Using bad language FOULMOUTHED
Light doughy cake SCONE
Relative by marriage SISTERINLAW
Very clever person BRAINBOX
Scent or odour PERFUME
Drink made from apples CIDER
Major religion ISLAM
Desire WANT