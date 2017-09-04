Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 5th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Type of varnish for wood FRENCHPOLISH
Unsuccessful person ALSORAN
Warning device SIREN
Test EXAM
Dog breed POODLE
Broom of twigs BESOM
Female relatives NIECES
Visage FACE
Turret TOWER
In proportion PRORATA
Take foolhardy risks PLAYWITHFIRE
Talk into PERSUADE
Group of twenty SCORE
Pay money SPEND
Bloom BLOSSOM
Operator USER
Brotherhood FRATERNITY
Deep-rooted or ingrained INVETERATE
Affirmative YES
Sharp explosive sound POP
Sudden and striking DRAMATIC
Double-crosses BETRAYS
Small twig SPRIG
Coffee mixed with hot chocolate MOCHA
Feral WILD