Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Annulment ABOLITION
Adult male cattle OXEN
Type of computer software FIREWALL
Mystery ENIGMA
Search someone for weapons FRISK
Pacify PLACATE
Shy COY
Progressive GOAHEAD
Scratches at wildly CLAWS
Personal integrity HONOUR
Foolproof FAILSAFE
Cougar PUMA
Unable to relax ILLATEASE
Reach adult status COMEOFAGE
Curative MEDICINAL
Out and away BYFAR
Principally LARGELY
Urban area TOWN
Solely ONLY
Book of items for sale CATALOGUE
Counterpane BEDSPREAD
Long narrow seedcase POD
Vegetable CABBAGE
Board game CHESS
Fingertip cover NAIL
Entreaty PLEA