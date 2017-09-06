Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Assists in a crime ABETS
Plimsoll SANDSHOE
Wading bird EGRET
Very precise about details METICULOUS
Virtually or practically ASGOODAS
Inner planet MARS
Uncommon RARE
Adorn DECORATE
Advantageous, encouraging FAVOURABLE
Walking pole STILT
Hypothetical or imaginary NOTIONAL
Seat CHAIR
Schedule AGENDA
Rain heavily TEEM
Indonesian island BALI
Make sense ADDUP
Casual (remark) THROWAWAY
Population count CENSUS
Male voice TENOR
Make worse AGGRAVATE
Tennis term ACE
Works hard TOILS
Reimburse REFUND
Newspaper boss EDITOR
Unfortunately ALAS
Engrave ETCH