Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 8th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Sloppily
|CARELESSLY
|Give up altogether
|ABANDON
|Insect grub
|LARVA
|Unemployment benefit
|DOLE
|Soon
|ANON
|Take a pew!
|SIT
|Edible shellfish
|OYSTER
|Watch out
|BEWARE
|Choose
|OPT
|Overwhelming defeat
|ROUT
|Couple
|PAIR
|Cardinal number
|THREE
|Base frame of a vehicle
|CHASSIS
|Unruly
|BOISTEROUS
|French wine
|CHABLIS
|Unmannered
|RUDE
|Inner covering of anything
|LINING
|Sliver
|SPLINTER
|Noblemen
|LORDS
|With barely enough to live on
|HANDTOMOUTH
|Ordinary uniform of a soldier
|BATTLEDRESS
|Intrepid
|FEARLESS
|Accumulates
|AMASSES
|Type of savoury flan
|QUICHE
|Human trunk
|TORSO
|Saintly ring of light
|HALO