Mirror Quick Crossword Answers September 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick September 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Unkempt or shabby
|SCRUFFY
|Voting method
|BALLOT
|Swimming stroke
|CRAWL
|Tub of water
|BATH
|Forming a single entity
|UNITARY
|Slay
|KILL
|Squeeze or sustained nip
|PINCH
|Rough drawing
|SKETCH
|Area of fruit trees
|ORCHARD
|Grave danger
|PERIL
|Persevere
|PERSIST
|Select the best from a group
|CHERRYPICK
|Illegal
|UNLAWFUL
|Datum
|FACT
|Maori chant
|HAKA
|Hair from sheep
|WOOL
|Staff of life
|BREAD
|Likely
|ONTHECARDS
|Breadth
|WIDTH
|Properly
|BYRIGHTS
|Flat
|EVEN
|Coconut fibre
|COIR
|At liberty
|FREE