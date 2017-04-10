Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz April 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Elsa —, Italian fashion designer who died in 1973
|SCHIAPARELLI
|David —, British painter associated with Vorticism whose works include 1914’s The Mud Bath
|BOMBERG
|1963 Derby winner ridden by Yves Saint-Martin
|RELKO
|God of love in Greek mythology
|EROS
|1992 novel by Glenn Patterson
|FATLAD
|Toby —, radio and television presenter; 2006 I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant
|ANSTIS
|Arthur —, 1975 Wimbledon singles tennis championship winner
|ASHE
|Michael —, 1989 French Open singles tennis championship winner
|CHANG
|In maritime law, floating wreckage of a ship or its cargo
|FLOTSAM
|1879 opera by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
|EUGENEONEGIN
|Paula —, television presenter whose credits included The Big Breakfast and The Tube
|YATES
|Benoit —, rugby union lock; 1964 France Test debutant against Scotland
|DAUGA
|Chemical weapon such as pepper spray
|TEARGAS
|Airline; flag carrier of Israel
|ELAL
|Popular piece of music by Aram Khachaturian from ballet Gayaneh
|SABREDANCE
|The —, 2006 film thriller starring George Clooney and Cate Blanchett
|GOODGERMAN
|Hubert —, Dutch painter whose works include a 1905 portrait of Empress Dowager Cixi
|VOS
|Roger —, art critic associated with the Bloomsbury Group about whom Virginia Woolf wrote a 1940 biography
|FRY
|Jurgen —, 1984 Olympic decathlon silver medallist
|HINGSEN
|Captain W E —, pilot and author; creator of adventurer Biggles
|JOHNS
|Genus of plants that includes the cuckoopint
|ARUM