Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 11th 2017

admin Mirror Quiz

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz April 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Elsa —, Italian fashion designer who died in 1973 SCHIAPARELLI
David —, British painter associated with Vorticism whose works include 1914’s The Mud Bath BOMBERG
1963 Derby winner ridden by Yves Saint-Martin RELKO
God of love in Greek mythology EROS
1992 novel by Glenn Patterson FATLAD
Toby —, radio and television presenter; 2006 I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant ANSTIS
Arthur —, 1975 Wimbledon singles tennis championship winner ASHE
Michael —, 1989 French Open singles tennis championship winner CHANG
In maritime law, floating wreckage of a ship or its cargo FLOTSAM
1879 opera by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky EUGENEONEGIN
Paula —, television presenter whose credits included The Big Breakfast and The Tube YATES
Benoit —, rugby union lock; 1964 France Test debutant against Scotland DAUGA
Chemical weapon such as pepper spray TEARGAS
Airline; flag carrier of Israel ELAL
Popular piece of music by Aram Khachaturian from ballet Gayaneh SABREDANCE
The —, 2006 film thriller starring George Clooney and Cate Blanchett GOODGERMAN
Hubert —, Dutch painter whose works include a 1905 portrait of Empress Dowager Cixi VOS
Roger —, art critic associated with the Bloomsbury Group about whom Virginia Woolf wrote a 1940 biography FRY
Jurgen —, 1984 Olympic decathlon silver medallist HINGSEN
Captain W E —, pilot and author; creator of adventurer Biggles JOHNS
Genus of plants that includes the cuckoopint ARUM