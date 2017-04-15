Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz April 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Region of central and NW Romania that belonged to Hungary from the 11th century until 1918 TRANSYLVANIA
Highest mountain in the world EVEREST
Black-and-white striped mammal of the horse family ZEBRA
Tracey —, conceptual artist whose works include 1998’s My Bed EMIN
Danie —, rugby union centre; 1980 South Africa Test debutant against South America GERBER
Nikolai —, author of 1842 novel Dead Souls GOGOL
Band of inelastic tissue that attaches a muscle to a bone TENDON
Charles —, British painter whose works include 1928’s I Am the Abyss and I Am Light SIMS
Mammal of central African forests with a reddish-brown coat OKAPI
Daniel —, Best Actor in a Supporting Role BAFTA Film Award winner for Jean de Florette AUTEUIL
Actor-singer who played Sam in 1942 film drama Casablanca DOOLEYWILSON
Roman emperor from 253-260 VALERIAN
Willow tree whose twigs are used for making baskets OSIER
Chay —, Scottish yachtsman who sailed single-handed around the globe in a westward direction in 1970-71 BLYTH
Sue —, author of novels Enlightenment and Up the Garden Path LIMB
Winner of the 2005 Perrier Comedy Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe LAURASOLON
Unit of weight equal to 2240 pounds TON
Giant in British folklore associated with Magog GOG
Leslie —, winner of a Best Music, Original Song Oscar for Talk to the Animals from Doctor Dolittle BRICUSSE
Largest anthropoid ape GORILLA
1985 sci-fi film featuring Barret Oliver in the title role as a cyborg DARYL
Gertrude —, author of 1933 book The Autobiography of Alice B Toklas STEIN
River of central England that flows to the River Severn at Tewkesbury AVON
