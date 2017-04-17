Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz April 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Anniversary also known as Remembrance Day marking when the First World War ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, 1918 ARMISTICEDAY
Green transparent variety of beryl EMERALD
Ancient Moorish town in Andalucia, Spain, noted for its bullring RONDA
Name given to the countries who allied with Germany in the Second World War AXIS
Loch —, largest lake in Scotland LOMOND
Jean-Pierre —, France and Marseille footballer; 1991 Ballon d’Or winner PAPIN
Matt —, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for Crash DILLON
Small constellation in the northern hemisphere containing the star Vega LYRA
Courtier in William Shakespeare play Hamlet OSRIC
Eighth sign of the zodiac SCORPIO
Mountain range in California, US, whose highest peak is Mount Whitney SIERRANEVADA
Traditional paper size of 22 x 30 inches IMPERIAL
Neil —, actor who played Dave Charnley in 1990s Channel 4 comedy series Drop the Dead Donkey PEARSON
Young deer aged under one year FAWN
James —, actor who played Martin Fowler in BBC TV soap EastEnders from 1996-2007 ALEXANDROU
Genus of plants including mandrake MANDRAGORA
1973 Wimbledon men’s singles tennis championship winner JAN
Lucy —, actress who played Kitty Baxter in 2002 film musical Chicago LIU
Mother of Alexander the Great OLYMPIAS
2007 romcom starring Jack Ryder and Jodi Albert POPCORN
Richard —, co-creator and co-presenter of BBC TV quiz show Pointless OSMAN
See 11 Down KODES
1932 film drama starring Joan Crawford as Sadie Thompson based on a short story by W Somerset Maugham RAIN
