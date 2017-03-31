Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Charles —, Irish engineer who invented the modern steam turbine in 1884 PARSONS
The —, 2005 novel by Lori Lansens GIRLS
Q —, South Africa Test wicketkeeper who hit 129 not out against England at Centurion in 2016 DEKOCK
Samuel —, British diarist and naval administrator who died in 1703 PEPYS
Aircraft firm founded by Alliott Verdon Roe in 1910 AVRO
Lake —, largest natural lake in Wales BALA
Supernatural creature in Scandinavian folklore who dwells in caves and mountains TROLL
2007 comedy-horror film starring Stephen Dorff BOTCHED
2009 novel by Josephine Cox BORNBAD
Brazilian actress who played Frey in 2013 action film Elysium ALICEBRAGA
Ai —, 2003 Wimbledon women’s doubles tennis championship winner with Kim Clijsters SUGIYAMA
Department of France; capital Lille NORD
Martin —, fifteen-times champion National Hunt racehorse trainer PIPE
Muse of history in Greek mythology CLIO
Georges —, central character in 1885 novel Bel-Ami by Guy de Maupassant DUROY
See 13 Down CORDILLERA
Philip —, composer of operas Satyagraha and Akhnaten GLASS
Chain of mountain systems parallel to the Pacific coast extending from Alaska to Cape Horn AMERICAN
Frankie —, jockey who rode St Leger winners Sodium and Peleid DURR