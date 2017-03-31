Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz April 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Charles —, Irish engineer who invented the modern steam turbine in 1884
|PARSONS
|The —, 2005 novel by Lori Lansens
|GIRLS
|Q —, South Africa Test wicketkeeper who hit 129 not out against England at Centurion in 2016
|DEKOCK
|Samuel —, British diarist and naval administrator who died in 1703
|PEPYS
|Aircraft firm founded by Alliott Verdon Roe in 1910
|AVRO
|Lake —, largest natural lake in Wales
|BALA
|Supernatural creature in Scandinavian folklore who dwells in caves and mountains
|TROLL
|2007 comedy-horror film starring Stephen Dorff
|BOTCHED
|2009 novel by Josephine Cox
|BORNBAD
|Brazilian actress who played Frey in 2013 action film Elysium
|ALICEBRAGA
|Ai —, 2003 Wimbledon women’s doubles tennis championship winner with Kim Clijsters
|SUGIYAMA
|Department of France; capital Lille
|NORD
|Martin —, fifteen-times champion National Hunt racehorse trainer
|PIPE
|Muse of history in Greek mythology
|CLIO
|Georges —, central character in 1885 novel Bel-Ami by Guy de Maupassant
|DUROY
|See 13 Down
|CORDILLERA
|Philip —, composer of operas Satyagraha and Akhnaten
|GLASS
|Chain of mountain systems parallel to the Pacific coast extending from Alaska to Cape Horn
|AMERICAN
|Frankie —, jockey who rode St Leger winners Sodium and Peleid
|DURR