Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 23rd 2017

Clue
Solution
1972 Australian Open women’s singles tennis championship winner VIRGINIAWADE
Tropical African venomous snake such as the Black — MAMBA
Tony —, protagonist of 1934 Evelyn Waugh novel A Handful of Dust LAST
Ahmed Zaki —, Saudi Arabia Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources from 1962-86 YAMANI
Francoise —, author of 1954 novel Bonjour Tristesse SAGAN
Large lighthouse built on an island off Alexandria; one of the Seven Wonders of the World PHAROS
1994 film drama starring Jodie Foster in the title role NELL
Japanese noodle soup dish RAMEN
The —, 1951 novel by Nicholas Monsarrat CRUELSEA
Jeremiah —, English surveyor best known for his work with Charles Mason on resolving a boundary dispute between Maryland and Pennsylvania DIXON
Jochen —, posthumous winner of the 1970 F1 World Drivers’ Championship RINDT
2002 film thriller starring Jesse Bradford and Erika Christensen SWIMFAN
Mild yellow Dutch cheese EDAM
The —, 1906 story collection by Neil Munro featuring the mariner Para Handy VITALSPARK
Author of novels Changing Places and Author, Author DAVIDLODGE
2012 winner of the Oaks ridden by Seamie Heffernan WAS
Twining plant cultivated for its edible tuber YAM
Prayer to the Virgin Mary in the Roman Catholic Church AVEMARIA
1972 film drama starring Cicely Tyson and Paul Winfield SOUNDER
Martin —, comic actor who played Ned Nederlander in 1986 film Three Amigos! SHORT
Remark in a stage play intended to be heard by the audience alone, not the other characters ASIDE
Ade —, 1989 European Indoor Championships 200m gold medallist MAFE
