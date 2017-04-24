Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz April 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
1992 novel by Dirk Bogarde JERICHO
Tropical American tree whose edible fruit has pink juicy flesh GUAVA
Malaysian or Indonesian knife with a wavy-edged blade KRIS
Joseph —, author of novels The Secret Agent, Lord Jim and Nostromo CONRAD
European —, small marine food fish also called a brisling SPRAT
Duchy of medieval SW Germany SWABIA
Vladimir —, 1956 Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m gold medallist KUTS
1964-66 Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning horse ARKLE
State capital of Maine, US AUGUSTA
Wayne —, 1992 and 2003 Australian Open singles tennis championship semi-finalist FERREIRA
Small tree with pink flowers and rounded edible fruit PEACH
One of The Three Musketeers in works by Alexandre Dumas ATHOS
1985 novel by John Fowles AMAGGOT
Buffalo endemic to Indonesia comprising the species the Mountain — and Lowland — ANOA
Republic bordering on China whose capital is Dushanbe TAJIKISTAN
1980 film comedy featuring Chevy Chase and Bill Murray CADDYSHACK
Resort town in Belgium with medicinal mineral springs SPA
1983 novel by Bernard MacLaverty CAL
Jean-Jacques —, 18th-century political philosopher whose works include The Social Contract ROUSSEAU
Region of central Europe along the Oder mainly in SW Poland SILESIA
Richard —, author of 1962 story collection Eleven Kinds of Loneliness YATES
Noah —, 2000 Olympic 1,500m gold medallist NGENY
Capital city of Yamanashi Prefecture in Honshu, Japan KOFU
