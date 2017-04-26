Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Spanish traditional form of musical theatre ZARZUELA
Peter —, 1998 British Open squash championship winner NICOL
1914 children’s book by L Frank Baum TIKTOKOFOZ
Insectivorous amphibian whose very long hind legs are specialized for hopping FROG
Lake —, reservoir in Arizona and Nevada formed by the Hoover Dam across the Colorado River MEAD
Spanish football club; winners of the European Cup from 1956-60 REALMADRID
State capital of Oregon, US SALEM
Island and lighthouse also called Bell Rock off the east coast of Scotland INCHCAPE
Small breed of domestic fowl named after a seaport in Java BANTAM
Waterbird of Europe, Asia and North America with a white bill and forehead COOT
John —, Scottish author of novels The Ayrshire Legatees and Annals of the Parish GALT
Masashi —, Japanese golfer; 1972 New Zealand PGA Championship winner OZAKI
Region of woodland and heath in Hampshire and Wiltshire noted for its ponies NEWFOREST
German name for the seaport of Gdansk, Poland DANZIG
Liquid measure equal to about one and three-quarter pints LITRE
Lake —, body of water in NW Saskatchewan and NE Alberta, Canada ATHABASCA
Department of France; capital Bourg AIN
Soluble powder obtained from certain lichens used as an indicator LITMUS
Madchen —, actress who plays Shelly Johnson in US television series Twin Peaks AMICK
Johnny —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Finding Neverland DEPP
Salvador —, Spanish painter whose works include 1937’s Metamorphosis of Narcissus DALI