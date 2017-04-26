Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz April 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Spanish traditional form of musical theatre
|ZARZUELA
|Peter —, 1998 British Open squash championship winner
|NICOL
|1914 children’s book by L Frank Baum
|TIKTOKOFOZ
|Insectivorous amphibian whose very long hind legs are specialized for hopping
|FROG
|Lake —, reservoir in Arizona and Nevada formed by the Hoover Dam across the Colorado River
|MEAD
|Spanish football club; winners of the European Cup from 1956-60
|REALMADRID
|State capital of Oregon, US
|SALEM
|Island and lighthouse also called Bell Rock off the east coast of Scotland
|INCHCAPE
|Small breed of domestic fowl named after a seaport in Java
|BANTAM
|Waterbird of Europe, Asia and North America with a white bill and forehead
|COOT
|John —, Scottish author of novels The Ayrshire Legatees and Annals of the Parish
|GALT
|Masashi —, Japanese golfer; 1972 New Zealand PGA Championship winner
|OZAKI
|Region of woodland and heath in Hampshire and Wiltshire noted for its ponies
|NEWFOREST
|German name for the seaport of Gdansk, Poland
|DANZIG
|Liquid measure equal to about one and three-quarter pints
|LITRE
|Lake —, body of water in NW Saskatchewan and NE Alberta, Canada
|ATHABASCA
|Department of France; capital Bourg
|AIN
|Soluble powder obtained from certain lichens used as an indicator
|LITMUS
|Madchen —, actress who plays Shelly Johnson in US television series Twin Peaks
|AMICK
|Johnny —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Finding Neverland
|DEPP
|Salvador —, Spanish painter whose works include 1937’s Metamorphosis of Narcissus
|DALI