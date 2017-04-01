Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz April 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
1956 novel by Hammond Innes THEMARYDEARE
Town in Uganda on Lake Victoria housing an international airport ENTEBBE
University city in Madhya Pradesh, India, north-west of Jabalpur SAGAR
Bjarne —, 1996 Tour de France-winning cyclist RIIS
1995 biopic that starred Anthony Hopkins in the title role NIXON
The —, 1987 novella by Patrick Suskind PIEON
Emile —, French author of novels Nana and Therese Raquin ZOLA
Stephen —, actor who portrayed Stuart Sutcliffe in 1994 biopic Backbeat DORFF
1994 film thriller starring Kerry Fox, Christopher Eccleston and Ewan McGregor SHALLOWGRAVE
1942 Walt Disney film animation based on a story by Felix Salten BAMBI
Winona —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for The Age of Innocence RYDER
Coarse jute fabric similar to sacking HESSIAN
Card game; an old form of poker BRAG
1980s BBC TV series based on novels by John Christopher THETRIPODS
2009 and 2011 World Championships men’s decathlon gold medallist TREYHARDEE
Alcoholic drink flavoured with juniper berries GIN
In heraldry, a pair of wings conjoined VOL
Plane that dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima in 1945 ENOLAGAY
County of England whose administrative centre is Norwich NORFOLK
Dianna —, actress who played Quinn Fabray in US comedy-drama television series Glee AGRON
— River, US tributary of the Missouri that flows into the Lake of the Ozarks reservoir OSAGE
Elisabeth —, actress who played Serena Southerlyn in US television series Law & Order ROHM
