Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Harold Pinter stage play first produced in 1960 THECARETAKER
Alessandro —, 1986-90 F1 driver; 1989 Japanese GP winner NANNINI
R C —, England all-rounder who took 3-30 against Namibia in the 2003 Cricket World Cup IRANI
Race of decadent people in 1895 H G Wells novel The Time Machine ELOI
— water, alkaline mineral water from a French spa on the south shore of Lake Geneva EVIAN
Hidetoshi —, Japan midfield footballer who spent 2005-06 on loan to Bolton Wanderers from Fiorentina NAKATA
Robert —, industrialist and social reformer who formed a model industrial community at New Lanark, Scotland OWEN
Cathedral city in Transylvania, Romania, housing an international airport SIBIU
The —, 1951 film drama starring Van Heflin and Evelyn Keyes PROWLER
Actor who played Curly Watts in ITV soap Coronation Street from 1983-2003 KEVINKENNEDY
Stand-up comedian; co-writer and star of BBC TV series 15 Storeys High SEANLOCK
Steve —, winner of the World Snooker Championship from 1987-89 DAVIS
Ira —, author of novels The Boys from Brazil and The Stepford Wives LEVIN
Man-monster in William Shakespeare play The Tempest CALIBAN
1826 debut novel by Benjamin Disraeli VIVIANGREY
Theresa —, Home Secretary from 2010-16 MAY
Ancient region of central Italy between the Rivers Tiber and Arno ETRURIA
John Hanning —, Devon-born explorer who discovered Lake Victoria in 1858 SPEKE
Rich —, winner of the 2002 PGA Championship BEEM