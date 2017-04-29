Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz April 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Harold Pinter stage play first produced in 1960
|THECARETAKER
|Alessandro —, 1986-90 F1 driver; 1989 Japanese GP winner
|NANNINI
|R C —, England all-rounder who took 3-30 against Namibia in the 2003 Cricket World Cup
|IRANI
|Race of decadent people in 1895 H G Wells novel The Time Machine
|ELOI
|— water, alkaline mineral water from a French spa on the south shore of Lake Geneva
|EVIAN
|Hidetoshi —, Japan midfield footballer who spent 2005-06 on loan to Bolton Wanderers from Fiorentina
|NAKATA
|Robert —, industrialist and social reformer who formed a model industrial community at New Lanark, Scotland
|OWEN
|Cathedral city in Transylvania, Romania, housing an international airport
|SIBIU
|The —, 1951 film drama starring Van Heflin and Evelyn Keyes
|PROWLER
|Actor who played Curly Watts in ITV soap Coronation Street from 1983-2003
|KEVINKENNEDY
|Stand-up comedian; co-writer and star of BBC TV series 15 Storeys High
|SEANLOCK
|Steve —, winner of the World Snooker Championship from 1987-89
|DAVIS
|Ira —, author of novels The Boys from Brazil and The Stepford Wives
|LEVIN
|Man-monster in William Shakespeare play The Tempest
|CALIBAN
|1826 debut novel by Benjamin Disraeli
|VIVIANGREY
|Theresa —, Home Secretary from 2010-16
|MAY
|Ancient region of central Italy between the Rivers Tiber and Arno
|ETRURIA
|John Hanning —, Devon-born explorer who discovered Lake Victoria in 1858
|SPEKE
|Rich —, winner of the 2002 PGA Championship
|BEEM