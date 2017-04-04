Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz April 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Thomas —, 18th-century English composer noted for his setting of Shakespearean songs
|ARNE
|— Sea, body of water connected to the North Sea by the Skaggerak, Kattegat and Oresund
|BALTIC
|Paavo —, 1920 and 1928 Olympic 10,000m gold medallist
|NURMI
|Joseph —, New York-born artist whose works include 1943 assemblage Medici Slot Machine
|CORNELL
|1985 novel by Greg Bear
|EON
|Capital of Niger
|NIAMEY
|Rugby league footballer who played in the Challenge Cup Final for Leeds, Wigan and St Helens
|KEVINIRO
|Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar winner for Cocoon
|DONAMECHE
|Members of a secret society in early 19th-century Italy
|CARBONARI
|Christina —, actress who played the title role in 2006 film comedy Penelope
|RICCI
|Member of a French dialect-speaking people living chiefly in southern and eastern Belgium and northern France
|WALLOON
|US state; capital Des Moines
|IOWA
|Georgina —, actress who portrayed Alma Mahler in 1974 biopic Mahler
|HALE
|Tropical hard wood tree whose large orange-red fruit are edible when ripe
|PERSIMMON
|1973 comedy-drama film starring Malcolm McDowell as Mick Travis
|OLUCKYMAN
|Cape —, peninsula in Massachusetts, US, housing the resort of Provincetown
|COD
|Eldest son of Cain in the Old Testament
|ENOCH
|Martin Andersen —, Danish author of four volume novel Pelle the Conqueror
|NEXO