Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Thomas —, 18th-century English composer noted for his setting of Shakespearean songs ARNE
— Sea, body of water connected to the North Sea by the Skaggerak, Kattegat and Oresund BALTIC
Paavo —, 1920 and 1928 Olympic 10,000m gold medallist NURMI
Joseph —, New York-born artist whose works include 1943 assemblage Medici Slot Machine CORNELL
1985 novel by Greg Bear EON
Capital of Niger NIAMEY
Rugby league footballer who played in the Challenge Cup Final for Leeds, Wigan and St Helens KEVINIRO
Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar winner for Cocoon DONAMECHE
Members of a secret society in early 19th-century Italy CARBONARI
Christina —, actress who played the title role in 2006 film comedy Penelope RICCI
Member of a French dialect-speaking people living chiefly in southern and eastern Belgium and northern France WALLOON
US state; capital Des Moines IOWA
Georgina —, actress who portrayed Alma Mahler in 1974 biopic Mahler HALE
Tropical hard wood tree whose large orange-red fruit are edible when ripe PERSIMMON
1973 comedy-drama film starring Malcolm McDowell as Mick Travis OLUCKYMAN
Cape —, peninsula in Massachusetts, US, housing the resort of Provincetown COD
Eldest son of Cain in the Old Testament ENOCH
Martin Andersen —, Danish author of four volume novel Pelle the Conqueror NEXO