Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 6th 2017

Clue
Solution
Board game associated with Boris Spassky and Jose Capablanca CHESS
Attendant on Cleopatra in William Shakespeare play Antony and Cleopatra CHARMIAN
Judy —, 1994 Commonwealth shot gold medallist OAKES
1968 children’s book by Elisabeth Beresford THEWOMBLES
Wine bottle holding the equivalent of six normal bottles REHOBOAM
Name by which Saint Erasmus of Formia, the patron saint of sailors, is also known ELMO
John —, winner of the 2003 PDC World Darts Championship PART
Walter —, writer of poetry volume Peacock Pie and novel Henry Brocken DELAMARE
Comic strip character created by Mary Tourtel RUPERTBEAR
Jacques —, president of the International Olympic Committee from 2001-13 ROGGE
European republic; capital Sofia BULGARIA
Berkshire racecourse that hosts the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes ASCOT
Tommy —, Welsh comedian and magician who died in 1984 COOPER
Hard fat around the kidneys of cattle and sheep used in cooking SUET
George Bernard —, author of 1904 stage play John Bull’s Other Island SHAW
Janet —, New Zealand author of 1957 novel Owls Do Cry FRAME
1959 novel by Keith Waterhouse featuring the fictional country of Ambrosia BILLYLIAR
Agency of the United Nations that sponsors programmes to promote education and the arts UNESCO
Ancient kingdom of the Sabeans SHEBA
Playing card with one spot ACE
State bordering Saudi Arabia whose capital is Doha QATAR
Piper —, US actress who played Julia McCullough in 2006 film drama The Prestige PERABO
Julian —, English guitarist and lutenist born in 1933 BREAM
Prison on a US navy ship BRIG
Stanley —, FIFA president from 1961-74 ROUS
