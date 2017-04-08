Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Carlo —, creator of Pinocchio born Carlo Lorenzini COLLODI
Tourist city in NE Hungary at the centre of a wine-producing region EGER
City in Sarthe, NW France, which hosts an annual motor race LEMANS
Old World coniferous tree with evergreen needle-like leaves CEDAR
James —, French painter whose works include 1877’s October TISSOT
William Joseph —, Governor-General of Australia from 1953-60 SLIM
Strong polymer first produced by the DuPont firm in the 1930s NYLON
S M —, South Africa Test cricketer who took 6-78 against Pakistan at Faisalabad in 2003 POLLOCK
1991 adventure film starring Bill Campbell and Jennifer Connelly THEROCKETEER
James —, actor who played Uncle Bertie in 1972 family film The Amazing Mr Blunden VILLIERS
Harold —, Italy-born poet and art collector who died in 1994 ACTON
Savoury jelly based on meat or fish stock used as a mould for meat or vegetables ASPIC
Arab sailing vessel with one or two masts DHOW
Mauricio —, former Argentina defender; Tottenham Hotspur manager since 2014 POCHETTINO
The —, 1973 novel by Beryl Bainbridge DRESSMAKER
Hard black variety of lignite JET
Roger —, caricaturist and ceramicist; co-creator of ITV comedy puppet series Spitting Image LAW
Rauno —, motor racing driver; a winner of the 1965 RAC Rally AALTONEN
1982 novel by James A Michener SPACE
Tree whose wood is used for bridges as it resists underwater rot ALDER
John —, author of the novels The Autograph Hound and Hot to Trot LAHR