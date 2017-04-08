Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers April 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz April 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Carlo —, creator of Pinocchio born Carlo Lorenzini
|COLLODI
|Tourist city in NE Hungary at the centre of a wine-producing region
|EGER
|City in Sarthe, NW France, which hosts an annual motor race
|LEMANS
|Old World coniferous tree with evergreen needle-like leaves
|CEDAR
|James —, French painter whose works include 1877’s October
|TISSOT
|William Joseph —, Governor-General of Australia from 1953-60
|SLIM
|Strong polymer first produced by the DuPont firm in the 1930s
|NYLON
|S M —, South Africa Test cricketer who took 6-78 against Pakistan at Faisalabad in 2003
|POLLOCK
|1991 adventure film starring Bill Campbell and Jennifer Connelly
|THEROCKETEER
|James —, actor who played Uncle Bertie in 1972 family film The Amazing Mr Blunden
|VILLIERS
|Harold —, Italy-born poet and art collector who died in 1994
|ACTON
|Savoury jelly based on meat or fish stock used as a mould for meat or vegetables
|ASPIC
|Arab sailing vessel with one or two masts
|DHOW
|Mauricio —, former Argentina defender; Tottenham Hotspur manager since 2014
|POCHETTINO
|The —, 1973 novel by Beryl Bainbridge
|DRESSMAKER
|Hard black variety of lignite
|JET
|Roger —, caricaturist and ceramicist; co-creator of ITV comedy puppet series Spitting Image
|LAW
|Rauno —, motor racing driver; a winner of the 1965 RAC Rally
|AALTONEN
|1982 novel by James A Michener
|SPACE
|Tree whose wood is used for bridges as it resists underwater rot
|ALDER
|John —, author of the novels The Autograph Hound and Hot to Trot
|LAHR