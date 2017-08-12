Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz August 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
The —, 1987 crime-drama film starring Kevin Costner as Eliot Ness UNTOUCHABLES
Aaron —, composer of 1954 opera The Tender Land COPLAND
Antonio —, Spanish architect famous for his designs for the Sagrada Familia, Barcelona GAUDI
Airline; flag carrier of Israel ELAL
In cricket, the fielding position on the off side closest to the bowler MIDOFF
Gastropod mollusc with a spirally coiled shell SNAIL
King of England from 946-955 EADRED
Primo —, author of 1975 volume of short stories The Periodic Table LEVI
German submarine in World Wars I and II UBOAT
Bob —, Australia wing whose final cap was in the 1991 Rugby World Cup Final win over England EGERTON
The —, 2007 comedy-drama film starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans NANNYDIARIES
Tom —, author of stage plays Jumpers and Travesties STOPPARD
1998 animated film based on a Chinese legend whose title character is voiced by Ming-Na Wen MULAN
2004 novel by Neil Jordan SHADE
Old Testament wife of Nabal and subsequently David ABIGAIL
South American republic; capital Lima PERU
6, 11 and 7 1892 story collection by Joel Chandler Harris UNCLEREMUS
Any of various types of Soviet fighter aircraft MIG
The —, trilogy of plays by Aeschylus ORESTEIA
Faint constellation lying on the celestial equator between Leo and Hydra SEXTANS
George —, actor who played Norm in US television sitcom Cheers WENDT
Brendan —, author of 1958 autobiographical novel Borstal Boy BEHAN
The —, Test cricket ground in London OVAL
