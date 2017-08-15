Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz August 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
1990 Derek Jarman film drama starring Tilda Swinton THEGARDEN
Bjarne —, 1996 Tour de France-winning cyclist RIIS
Dmitry —, Russian tennis player; 2011 UNICEF Open singles tournament winner TURSUNOV
White-flowered European plant of the parsley family whose leaves are used for flavouring food LOVAGE
Walled city in Lombardy, Italy, north-east of Milan BERGAMO
2016 comedy-drama film starring Jonah Hill and Miles Teller WAR
Tactical play in the last few tricks of a game of bridge forcing an opponent to make a particular lead ENDPLAY
Alcoholic drink made in E Europe from cereals and stale bread KVASS
2000 crime film starring Benicio Del Toro and Dennis Farina SNATCH
Industrial city in Poland known as Stalinogrod from 1953-56 KATOWICE
1994 film drama starring Jodie Foster in the title role NELL
The —, 1872 Dostoevsky novel also called The Devils and Demons POSSESSED
Squire —, character in 1883 RL Stevenson novel Treasure Island TRELAWNEY
1985 film Western starring Kevin Kline and Scott Glenn SILVERADO
2001 novel by Ali Smith HOTEL
Erle Stanley —, author of 1937 novel The D. A. Calls It Murder and others featuring Doug Selby GARDNER
Mixture of butter and flour heated and used as a basis for sauces ROUX
— Handicap, flat race run at York in August over 14 furlongs EBOR
The —, 2017 novel by Jake Arnott FATALTREE
Geoffrey —, author of 1939 novel Rogue Male HOUSEHOLD
Michael —, director of films Bad Boys, Armageddon and Transformers BAY
David —, rugby union fly-half, 1963 Wales Test debutant against England in the Five Nations WATKINS
Department of SE France; capital Grenoble ISERE
Villainous ensign in William Shakespeare play Othello IAGO
