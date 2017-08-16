Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz August 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
1992 film thriller starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone BASIC
Japanese golfer; 1978 World Match Play Championship winner ISAOAOKI
Mel —, Pop Art painter whose works include Lola Cola and Elephant Seal RAMOS
Anita Brookner 1984 Booker-McConnell Prize-winning novel HOTELDULAC
Tommy —, German tennis player; 2013 BMW Open singles tournament winner HAAS
Front part of the lower leg SHIN
1956 novel by Nelson Algren AWALKONTHE
Rocky —, rugby union flanker; 2005 Australia Test debutant against Samoa ELSOM
Giacomo —, 500cc motorcycle world championship winner from 1966-72 AGOSTINI
John —, 1989 World Indoor Championships 200m gold medallist REGIS
E J —, South Africa Test cricketer who hit 201 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in 1964 BARLOW
City and state capital of Perak, Malaysia IPOH
Noble family of Italy that governed Modena and Reggio from the 13th to the 18th century ESTE
James —, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for Ghosts of Mississippi WOODS
1960 Walt Disney film starring Hayley Mills in the title role POLLYANNA
John Philip —, US composer of marches The Stars and Stripes Forever and Semper Fidelis SOUSA
Large crocodilian of the southern US ALLIGATOR
River that rises in the Cairngorm Mountains before flowing east to the North Sea DON
1939 film comedy starring Groucho Marx as J Cheever Loophole ATTHE
Beetle regarded as divine by the ancient Egyptians SCARAB
Bottom-dwelling ray with a flattened diamond-shaped body SKATE
Trevor —, chief executive of the Royal Shakespeare Company from 1968-86 NUNN
River in central Europe that flows to the North Sea at Hamburg ELBE
