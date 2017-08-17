Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz August 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Capital of Bas-Rhin department, NE France STRASBOURG
— Lake, largest in Alaska, US ILIAMNA
2004 stage play by Kwame Kwei-Armah FIXUP
God of mischief and destruction in Norse mythology LOKI
Monetary unit of Malaysia; one-hundredth of a ringgit SEN
Dwight —, singer-actor who played Doc Miles in 2006 action film Crank YOAKAM
Constellation in the Northern sky containing the star Arcturus BOOTES
Ornamental sphere surmounted by a cross; part of the Crown Jewels ORB
Co-recipient with David Trimble of the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize JOHN
Rich —, winner of the 2002 PGA Championship BEEM
The —, 1978 novel by James Herbert SPEAR
Sea god in Greek mythology with the gift of prophecy PROTEUS
The —, 2007 novel by Minette Walters CHAMELEONS
Genus of Asian shrubs with white flowers and red berries SKIMMIA
Frost formed by the freezing of water droplets in fog onto solid objects RIME
1992 novel by John Harvey OFFMINOR
Manuel —, president of the Philippines from 1946-48 ROXAS
The —, comedy act comprising Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt MIGHTYBOOSH
Epiphytic plant that grows as long bluish-grey strands suspended from the branches of trees SPANISHMOSS
Aromatic Mediterranean plant with small pale purple flowers MARJORAM
Character in Greek mythology who slew the Minotaur THESEUS
City and capital of the state of Madhya Pradesh, India BHOPAL
Tree of temperate regions that bears small edible triangular nuts BEECH
Flightless bird of Mauritius that was hunted to extinction is 1662 DODO
