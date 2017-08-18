Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz August 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Part of the human body to which the adjective gastric relates
|STOMACH
|Horse that won the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing in the US in 1946
|ASSAULT
|Claire —, broadcaster who authored novels Sixties and Fourth Attempt
|RAYNER
|Steve —, 1980 Olympic 800m gold medallist
|OVETT
|Another name for large marine fish the tunny
|TUNA
|2004 film comedy starring Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller
|MEETTHE
|1990 action film starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Ron Silver
|BLUE
|1991 family film starring Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis and Macaulay Culkin
|MYGIRL
|Legislative capital of Swaziland
|LOBAMBA
|Irvine —, author of novels Glue, Crime and Porno
|WELSH
|Local government district in Hampshire housing the market towns of Andover, Stockbridge and Romsey
|TESTVALLEY
|1984 Channel 4 television film starring Marion Bailey, Phil Daniels and Tim Roth
|MEANTIME
|Thomas —, Lancashire-born US painter whose works include 1833’s The Titan’s Goblet
|COLE
|Active volcano in Sicily
|ETNA
|University city in NW Nicaragua; a former capital of the country
|LEON
|Evans —, 2004 London Marathon and Chicago Marathon men’s race winner
|RUTTO
|Author of novels Giant and Ice Palace
|EDNAFERBER
|Substance associated with a thirtieth wedding anniversary
|PEARL
|In skiing, a turn in which one ski is placed far forward of the other and turned gradually inwards
|TELEMARK
|US director of films Up!, Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! and Vixen!
|RUSS
|1995 stage play by Jez Butterworth
|MOJO