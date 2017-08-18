Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Part of the human body to which the adjective gastric relates STOMACH
Horse that won the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing in the US in 1946 ASSAULT
Claire —, broadcaster who authored novels Sixties and Fourth Attempt RAYNER
Steve —, 1980 Olympic 800m gold medallist OVETT
Another name for large marine fish the tunny TUNA
2004 film comedy starring Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller MEETTHE
1990 action film starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Ron Silver BLUE
1991 family film starring Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis and Macaulay Culkin MYGIRL
Legislative capital of Swaziland LOBAMBA
Irvine —, author of novels Glue, Crime and Porno WELSH
Local government district in Hampshire housing the market towns of Andover, Stockbridge and Romsey TESTVALLEY
1984 Channel 4 television film starring Marion Bailey, Phil Daniels and Tim Roth MEANTIME
Thomas —, Lancashire-born US painter whose works include 1833’s The Titan’s Goblet COLE
Active volcano in Sicily ETNA
University city in NW Nicaragua; a former capital of the country LEON
Evans —, 2004 London Marathon and Chicago Marathon men’s race winner RUTTO
Author of novels Giant and Ice Palace EDNAFERBER
Substance associated with a thirtieth wedding anniversary PEARL
In skiing, a turn in which one ski is placed far forward of the other and turned gradually inwards TELEMARK
US director of films Up!, Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! and Vixen! RUSS
1995 stage play by Jez Butterworth MOJO